Robstown ISD Superintendent named 2022 Superintendent of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jose Moreno was recognized, Friday, as 2022 Superintendent of the Year for Region 2.

Moreno accepted the award at the Education Service Center, where he shared his feelings about the achievement and what it means to the community.

"I think about the accomplishments that we're seeing as a community, as a school," Moreno said. "They're always up for the challenge and that is a key element of being able to move forward and do what's best for kids."

The Education Service Center also recognized the Robstown ISD Board for Regional Board of the Year for large schools, as well as Santa Gertrudis ISD Board for Regional Board of the Year in the small school district category.

Congratulations to those outstanding members of our area school districts.

