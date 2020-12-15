Student at Robstown Early College High School tests positive for COVID-19

According to the district the student was last on campus December 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at Robstown Early College High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district the student was last on campus December 11. The district says they have contacted everyone who may have come into close contact with the student.

The school previously made the decision to return to virtual learning until December 18. In person instruction will resume on January 6.

