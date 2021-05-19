Robstown ISD delays start time Wednesday, Benavides goes virtual, Taft grad walk postponed due to storms

Widespread storms are expected to continue this morning.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown ISD has delayed school Wednesday morning due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather this morning (5/19) school start time will be delayed until 10:00 AM. We are running bus routes... Posted by Robstown Independent School District on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Bus routes are on a regular schedule, but a second route for late pickups will run.

Staff members are on campuses for kids who are already at school.

Taft ISD has postponed their Senior Grad Walk

SENIORS--Grad Walk postponed this morning due to the storms! We will try again this afternoon at 1:30 PM (weather permitting). Please be safe on the roads this morning! Posted by Taft High School on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The new time will be at 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Benavides ISD has canceled classes today due to low water pressure. All students will do remote learning.

Benavides ISD will have virtual learning today due to very low water pressure. Posted by Benavides Independent School District on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

