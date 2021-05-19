Robstown ISD delays start time Wednesday, Benavides goes virtual, Taft grad walk postponed due to storms

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown ISD has delayed school Wednesday morning due to inclement weather.
Bus routes are on a regular schedule, but a second route for late pickups will run.
Staff members are on campuses for kids who are already at school.
Taft ISD has postponed their Senior Grad Walk
The new time will be at 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Benavides ISD has canceled classes today due to low water pressure. All students will do remote learning.
