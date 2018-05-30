Xavier Gonzalez was voted in as the new interim superintendent of the Robstown Independent School District during Tuesday's district board meeting.

Gonzalez will lead the district as the trustees continue their search for someone permanent. He said one of his main goals is to make sure the district has the resources necessary to grow.

"It's not about what we can do here, but we can provide for them so that they can do what they need to do to take care of the kids of Robstown," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez recently retired as Chief Financial Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII