ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District sent out notice Tuesday that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district officials, the employee works in the administration building and was last there on Wednesday, June 10.

The district said the building will be closed so they can disinfect it, and all employees who had direct contact with the individual who tested positive will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

