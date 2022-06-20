Robstown ISD freshman receives prestigious UIL award

Sonya Tobias is the first freshman in school history to earn the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Outstanding Performer Award.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student from Robstown Independent School District was recently awarded the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Outstanding Performer Award.

Sonya Tobias is the first freshman in school history to earn this award and only the fourth overall.

The award is the highest honor the UIL bestows on an individual musician. Tobia's teacher, Miguel Cabrera earned the award when he was a junior back in 1999.

The district honored Tobias with a gold medal ceremony on Monday.

