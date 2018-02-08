Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Robstown officials responded Thursday to new information regarding the newly selected superintendent of the Robstown Independent School District.

According to the district, Dr. Jose Moreno was the former superintendent at the La Vernia Independent School District during a sexual assault scandal that rocked the high school and made headlines across the country.

Back in 2016, 13 La Vernia High School athletes were arrested in connection to a series of sexual assaults involving at least 20 victims who were also students. A year later, Moreno resigned. He had been their superintendent for three years.

It was announced Monday that Moreno would step in a the new Robstown ISD superintendent. The district came to Moreno's defense Thursday and released the following statement:

"The Robstown school board was aware of the terrible tragedy that occurred at La Vernia ISD with students in the football program sexually assaulting the younger students in an extreme form of hazing.

Investigations confirmed that Moreno had no knowledge of any of those activities until they were reported by the students to law enforcement agencies. When Moreno and La Vernia ISD decided on an agreed termination of his contract, he was praised for his leadership through those problems.

The Robstown school board firmly believes that with the depth of his experience in public education and his experience with the tragedies that occurred in La Vernia ISD, Moreno is best prepared to make sure that the students in Robstown get the best education possible and are kept safe and secure."

3News reached out to Moreno but he has not yet taken the reigns at Robstown ISD. He will officially become superintendent on Aug. 22.

