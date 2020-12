In an abundance of caution the district has decided to shift to remote learning for one day on December 17, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases that have been reported to Robstown ISD the district has decided to shift to remote learning for one day on December 17, 2020.

The district says December 18 will now serve as a workday for staff. Students will resume in person learning on January 6.

