Robstown (KIII News) — Students in Robstown were excited Monday morning to unveil their new Early College High School.

The new addition to the Robstown Independent School District gives students many opportunities including taking dual-credit classes, cosmetology, and culinary arts.

According to Principal Sylvia Romero, it took a lot of work to get the school together and she's excited about the new school year for her students.

"We're just so excited to see the students come in the morning. I am expecting smiles, not only from our freshmen but from our seniors because everything is brand new. It's just an awesome feeling for our students," Romero said.

The purpose of the new school is to give opportunities to all students, whether their college-bound or want to go straight into the workforce.

