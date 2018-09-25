Robstown (KIII News) — The Robstown Independent School District is holding a community health fair Wednesday for the community.

In an effort to promote health awareness for the city of Robstown they are offering a free health fair from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

At the health fair, there will be free screenings and professionals will also be there to teach people about diet and nutrition, exercise and mental health.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII