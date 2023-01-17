Robstown ISD unveils new welding facility

It's the first school in the Coastal Bend to offer the facility, meaning students will get the chance to graduate with more experience and training.

"Our board of trustees and I came together, we put our thoughts together based on student input and we knew that welding would be a big part of this community," said Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno. "We roughly started with around 20 kids that we used to bus to Del Mar, but now knowing that we have a program here we have up to almost 50 kids of our own."