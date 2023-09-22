Second man arrested for 'prison gang hit' on man in Robstown

The Robstown Police Department said the murder of 44-year-old Robert Perez was ordered by the Raza Unida prison gang.

The Robstown Police Department said they have arrested a second person in connection to the killing of a man in Robstown back in January.

Aaron Gonzalez, 22, is currently being held at the Refugio County Sherriff's Jail on a $750,000.00 bond for his involvement in the murder of Robert Perez, 44, the department said.

"(The) investigation has revealed that the murder was a Raza Unida (RU) prison gang hit," Robstown PD said in a statement.

Earlier this week, John Albert Hinojosa was picked up at the River Square Apartments off I-37 and McKinzie Rd. in Corpus Christi and charged with murder in the case. Hinojosa told police he and Gonzalez were "ordered to kill" Perez, his arrest affidavit showed. Hinojosa is in the Nueces County Jail.

Perez was shot and killed on January 12 on the 400 block of E. Avenue E in Robstown.

Robstown police said that they expect to make more arrests in the case.

