Robstown outlet mall getting a new name, plans to focus more on local businesses

ROBSTOWN, Texas — New life is being breathed into 'Crossroads District' in Robstown, formerly known as the 'Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay.'

The 310,000 square-foot space has been open since 2017 and that relatively short time has produced a mixture of promises made and expectations missed.

Enter Stonewater Properties, a real estate investment firm based in British Columbia. It seems the owner came to Corpus Christi on vacation and fell in love with the area. They now have properties in Robstown, Portland, Ingleside, Sinton and Beeville.

Tiffany Ritchie has been in the Coastal Bend for nearly two decades and is now the Property and Leasing Manager for 'Crossroads District.' Ask her what is different this time around, and she'll point to the local and regional community as being their first priority.

"With everything happening with the Port of Corpus Christi and Steel Dynamics coming into Sinton," she says, "there is a lot of growth and a lot of opportunity right here, and so we want to focus on creating something for the people that are already here."

According to Ritchie, the vision for the space is different than in the past and will include more than just retail.

"We are in talks with some big players to bring in national brands, but we also want to provide space for maybe an orthodontist or an optometrist or a tax office or an attorney or an insurance company -- local businesses that serve the people who already live here."

Plans call for bringing in sit-down restaurants and offering entertainment -- even exploring a possible partnership with the Borchard Fairgrounds to host an annual festival.

All happening at what is often referred to as the Crossroads of South Texas.