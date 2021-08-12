Robstown outlet mall hopes to attract more business as retailers fill store vacancies

"Use them as anchors so we can bring other small businesses in as well," said Shelly Bennett, Tenant Relations Coordinator with Stonewater Properties.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay in Robstown used to be filled with lots of stores and shoppers eager for a good deal. Now, two stores remain open, Torrid and Express.

Shelly Bennett, Tenant Relations Coordinator with Stonewater Properties said that shoppers still await the day when more stores will be available to shop in.

"Our phone still rings all day long," Bennett said. "Probably at least a dozen calls a day, people asking if we're actually closed, or who's open and they want to come shopping."

The good news for shoppers and those who own the outlet mall is that two large national retailers are looking at moving into the open space.

"We're working with several national companies to get them to come in," Bennett said. "Use them as anchors so we can bring other small businesses in as well."

Bennett added that she hopes the mall can once again become a popular stop for those looking to enjoy the simple leisure's of life.

"We hope to just be back to where we were recently," Bennett said. "Where we can actually pull out the Christmas decorations and have Santa Claus again."

The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay have also been re-zoned for light industrial use. Additionally, the Robstown Area Development Commission is going to be opening up a small office on Friday. The owners of the outlet said they are just hoping to get it back to where it once was, or possibly even better.

