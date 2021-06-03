Robstown Police Chief steps down due to battle with Melanoma

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Chief, Enrique Paredez Jr., announced Thursday he was stepping down from his position as chief while he battles Melanoma.
"Let me be clear, I am not giving up my fight to this illness," Paredez wrote on Facebook. "However, at present, this illness does not allow me to be 100% for the Police Department and the citizens of Robstown as I know only to be. For this matter, I step down to my previous position of Lieutenant in the Police Department."
Paredez expressed his gratitude to the citizens and those who "took any part in carrying the police department through recent historic obstacles that faced us."
You can read his statement in full below.
It is with great sadness that I, Enrique G. Paredez Jr. announce my resignation as Chief of Police for The City of Robstown. It comes only after my struggle and battle with Melanoma cancer. Let me be clear, I am not giving up my fight to this illness. However, at present this illness does not allow me to be 100% for the Police Department and the citizens of Robstown as I know only to be. For this matter, I step down to my previous position of Lieutenant in the Police Department. I want to sincerely thank all those that took any part in carrying the Police Department forward through the recent historic obstacles that faced us. I would also like to express my most sincere gratitude to Mayor Gilbert Gomez and the entire city council for having given me the opportunity to serve under their watch. Lastly, thanks to the wonderful citizens of Robstown for their support and calm while dealing with unprecedented events across America. God bless.
