ROBSTOWN, Texas — Three teenagers are in jail after they were caught breaking into vehicles in Robstown.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. Monday, when a homeowner reported several high capacity rifle magazines and watches were stolen from a vehicle.

Moments later, officers received a call for another theft in which two young men were seen walking with a large rolling toolbox taken from the porch of a home.

The suspects, a 17-year-old man, a 16-year-old man, and a 16-year-old female were eventually caught a few blocks away.

According to police, the 16-year-old man was wearing a watch stolen from one of the vehicles.

Police also say they found the toolbox loaded with stolen items from the burglaries.

All three were arrested, the two young men admitted to police they were responsible for the crimes while the woman was working as a lookout for them.

