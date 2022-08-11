Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence

Both suspects were uncooperative and a sawed-off firearm was found inside the residence.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child.

When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.

Upon further investigation, officer found that the man had been involved in an altercation at 842 West Avenue drive with his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to the statement.

Both suspects were uncooperative and a sawed-off firearm was found inside the residence. The male was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Residents are encouraged to report any information they have to Robstown PD.

