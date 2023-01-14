Robstown police investigating Thursday night homicide

Upon arrival, police found Roberto Perez lying on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Police are investigating a shooting which led to the death of a 43-year-old man.

Investigators said police were called to an address in the 400 block of East Avenue E in regards to a shooting Thursday evening around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Roberto Perez lying on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators said Perez was transported to Corpus Christi Medical Center Northwest where he died from his injuries.