ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a man seen on security camera stealing four 18-packs of Miller Lite from a convenience store.

The department took to social media Tuesday with a photo of the man, who was not wearing a mask. They are hoping someone will recognize him.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.