Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Robstown police officer that was arrested a year ago for driving while intoxicated has been arrested again.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 39-year-old Orlando Vasquez was arrested around midnight Friday on charges of DWI. Authorities have not yet released details as to his blood alcohol level at the time.

As of news time Friday, it was unclear if Vasquez is still employed as a Robstown police officer.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII