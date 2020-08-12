x
Robstown Police looking for couple who took wallet left on counter at H-E-B

Credit: Robstown PD

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police are looking for a couple who took a wallet that did not belong to them at H-E-B, a Facebook post says. 

The post said the wallet was left on the counter at H-E-B. 

The couple came to the store in a gray-colored vehicle, police said.  

Credit: Robstown PD

Police ask that if you know anything about this couple, please call Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez at 361-387-3531. 

