Robstown Police looking for couple who took wallet left on counter at H-E-B

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police are looking for a couple who took a wallet that did not belong to them at H-E-B, a Facebook post says.

The post said the wallet was left on the counter at H-E-B.

The couple came to the store in a gray-colored vehicle, police said.

Police ask that if you know anything about this couple, please call Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez at 361-387-3531.

