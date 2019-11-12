ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police are looking for a man they say is wanted for breaking into a building on Monday.

Law officers have identified the suspect as Daniel Villarreal, who also goes by the nickname- 'Batman.'

According to detectives, they were able to collect enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Villarreal.

Detectives are still searching for Villarreal, and if you know where he might be, call the Robstown police at 361-387-3531.

