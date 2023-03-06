Robstown pool receives nearly $300K in renovations

With this being Robstown's only public pool, surrounding communities will be able to create long lasting memories as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Robstown is celebrating their newly renovated pool at Diaz Park. $277,000 dollars went towards revamping the pool and parking lot.

A lifeguard at Diaz Park & Pool, Ryan Martinez spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I just really want to thank the city and everyone who donated and supported this pool," he said. "Making new renovations and stuff like that. It was really needed, very appreciated, and kind."

Born and raised in Robstown, 17-year-old Martinez has many memories at the Diaz Park pool.

"Me and my sister used to come out here all the time when we were younger, almost every day," he said. "We'd get really dark, but it was a lot of fun, and I enjoyed the memories we created," Martinez explained.

This is his first job as a lifeguard. Now, he can get his feet wet, in the new pool in his hometown.

"Getting to see new people and see people that don't really get to come out and enjoy themselves as much," Martinez said. "This is a great opportunity for them to do that."

The renovations had Robstown native, Jewvalei Rodriguez speechless. She's no stranger to Diaz pool. "A lot of people would come here, it would be packed," she said.

Robstown Mayor, Gilbert Gomez said this quarter of million dollar renovation was much needed, not only for this city, but for surrounding communities as well.

"Last year I remember talking to a gentleman from Banquete who thanked me for allowing him to come here to use the pool for free, 'this is the closest pool we can come to,' so we don't have to go into Corpus," Gomez said.

This is Robstown's only public pool. People from the Annaville and Calallen area will also make new memories here.

Gomez said, "Our pool is an old pool, but it needed some renovations, it needed to be retiled and replastered."

The renovations were possible thanks in part to Nueces County Commissioner John Marez of precinct 3.

"Being able to give back to the community and help bring back a quality of life, I think that's what people are looking for," Marez said. "Just some fun, low-cost entertainment that they can enjoy here in the summer."

The pool is free to the public and is available to book for parties.

