One of three Robstown residents indicted for voter fraud has pleaded guilty to unlawful assistance to a voter, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Rosita Flores was accused of obtaining an elderly victim's mail-in ballot and using it to vote without the voter's direction during the 2016 general election. She entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful assistance of a voter and was sentenced to probation for one and a half years and a $1,000 fine.

The judge also ordered Flores to serve 10 days in jail as a condition of her probation. She will serve those days on consecutive Saturdays starting July 7.

Also, as a condition of her community supervision, Flores was ordered to not assist in any other elections.

Flores was among three Robstown residents who were indicted by a San Patricio County Grand Jury in March for a total of nine counts of voter fraud during the 2016 election cycle in Nueces County. The charges were for violations of the Texas election code and include charges against the defendants for ballot theft, mail-in ballot fraud, vote harvesting, unlawfully divulging a vote and illegal voting.

Also indicted were Cynthia Kay Gonzalez on four counts of election fraud stemming from the May 2016 Nueces County Democratic Primary runoff election; and Robert Gonzalez, who was on the ballot as a candidate for the 2016 Robstown Municipal Utility Board runoff election.

