ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) — The community of Robstown is speaking out after Friday night's tragic shooting that left five people dead at two different locations, including the gunman.

Yellow tape still surrounds the house where two bodies were found on Friday night.

Officials identifying them as a 40-year-old man and 13-year-old boy.

Authorities believe after shooting the two men, 60-year-old Richard Starry made his way to Retama Nursing Center where he shot and killed his father, 85-year-old Ernest Starry and his stepmother, Thelma Montalvo.

After shooting both of them he turned the gun on himself.

Rick Malek said the Starry family owned a pawn shop off Highway 44, next to the house where the 40-year-old and 13-year-old victims were found, authorities say they belonged to Thelma Montalvo.

Rex Keister said it's a tragedy which has left an entire family heartbroken, causing a ripple effect throughout his beloved town.

During a press conference, authorities said they are still searching for what drove Richard Starry to kill his own family members.

