ROBSTOWN, Texas (Kiii News) — The identity of a third victim in this weekend's deadly Robstown shooting, which claimed the lives of five family members, was released Monday.

According to Robstown Chief Administrator Herman Rodriguez, a 41-year-old male victim who was found Friday at a residence in the 4200 block of State Highway 44 has been identified as Roel Mireles, the son of another victim who was killed a short time later at a Robstown nursing home.

Mireles' body was found along with the body of a 13-year-old boy identified as Isaiah.

While police have still not released a possible motive in Friday's shooting, all four victims in the shooting have now been identified.

According to the Robstown Police Department, they were called to the Retama Nursing Center in the 600 block of East Avenue J after receiving reports of an active shooter. There they found the bodies of 85-year-old Ernest Starry, his 61-year-old wife Thelma Montalvo, and the suspected shooter, 60-year-old Richard Starry. A gun was found near Richard's body.

Prior to the shooting at the nursing facility, police believe Richard Starry shot and killed Mireles and Isaiah at their residence off Highway 44.

Rodriguez said the 13-year-old was being raised by the Starry's but he was unable to say more about the investigation.

"A lot of this information has got to be protected for the integrity of the investigation, so it's hard for us to release particulars of the investigation, like what is suspected to be a motive or anything at this time," Rodriguez said.

The results of forensics testing and the rest of the investigation will be turned over to the Nueces County District Attorney for further action. Meanwhile, Rodriguez said grief counseling was the focus on Monday.

"When we have situations like this in Robstown, we've always provided grief counseling," Rodriguez said. "In this case it's a little bit of a larger situation, so we are right now in the middle of grief counseling for the first responders and police officers that had to endure."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims under the name "Montalvo Funeral Foundation" with a $30,000 goal.

