Police are asking for your help Wednesday after a convenience store clerk in Robstown was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened last week at a store on West Avenue C in Robstown.

Surveillance video shows a man walk into the store before pulling a gun on the clerk.

The man is described to be a Hispanic in his early 20's about five-seven with facial hair.

According to detectives, the man took off with $600 in cash.

If you have any helpful information on this robbery call 361-387-3531.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII