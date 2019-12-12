CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Robstown Elementary School were treated to a shopping spree Thursday thanks to the Shop with a Hero program.

The kids were taken to Walmart to buy whatever gifts they need and want for Christmas. Different law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other City officials were on hand to help the children with their shopping.

"You know, they are appreciative of what we are doing for them. That's what makes it all worthwhile," said Maricela Pena, after school program director at Robstown Elementary School.

Organizers said in 2019 the event was even bigger with more children and volunteers on hand.

