Robstown veteran, nonprofit founder prepares to have his case heard by U.S. Supreme Court

The legal battle goes back to a lawsuit filed by Le Roy Torres against the State of Texas in 2017, which states that Torres was forced out of his state trooper job.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veteran and founder of "Burn Pits 360" is currently in Washington, D.C. preparing to have his case heard by the United States Supreme Court.

The legal battle goes back to a lawsuit filed by Le Roy Torres against the State of Texas in 2017, which states that Torres was forced out of his job as a State Trooper because of a lung injury he received while serving in Iraq.

After five long years, his case has now been taken to the highest court.

"I'm very hopeful as citizen soldiers that we deserve to keep our jobs and justice will prevail," Torres said.

Torres served in the United States Army, and said that his injury was caused by daily exposure to toxic fumes from a burn pit during his time in Iraq. A landfill where the U.S. Government was known to have burned different types of toxic waste.

Torres returned back to work as a State Trooper in 2008, following his deployment, and said that is when his symptoms started to show. He claims he was pressured to resign.

"Came back with a mysterious illnesses at the time, burn pit exposure was not recognized, it was something kept quiet," Torres said. "In 2010 I was diagnosed with a lung injury."

The lawsuit asked for lost wages and retirement pay, but the Texas Supreme declined to hear his case.

At issue is whether the state of Texas can be sued.

If the US Supreme Court rules in his favor. Torres will have to come back to Texas to argue the merits of the case.

The outcome of the court's decision could impact thousands of other veterans who are employed by the state.

"I know I'm not alone in this situation. There are many service members that have returned from two decades of war who have been exposed to this invisible enemy," Torres said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.