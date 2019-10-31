CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Robstown will have a decision to make during the upcoming Nov. 5 election concerning the city's flooding and drainage issues.

On the ballot in Robstown is a $9.5 bond that will be used to improve the drainage in some of the worst spots for flooding.

Proposition A would ask voters within the Drainage District to borrow up to $9.5 million to fix several big projects in both the Robstown and Petronila area. The biggest project improving the ditch along Bosquez Road near the highschool that would help prevent flooding in the bluebonnet neighborhood.

"As we know, we don't need a natural disaster to flood that community, as long as there is rain for 2-3 hours straight, you are going to have problems with people getting to and from school and homes," consultant Joseph Ramirez said.

The second project would fix drainage issues in the Casa Blanca area along Ruben Chavez Road. The third project would target Petronila.

"In all of these projects, you are widening the ditches, cleaning them out, and upgraded infrastructure for drainage because they haven't been looked at in 30 years," Ramirez said.

The bond is slated to borrow up to $9.5 million, but the actual project will cost 8.5 million.

According to Ramirez, whatever is awarded through the grant process would not be taken out of the bond.

As it stands, the tax rate would be .057 cents, which means citizens with a house worth $100,000 in the Drainage District 2 would see an increase of $57 a year on their tax bill if the bond passes.

Ramirez says depending on the final project cost, and it could be as low as $40.

"These communities are some of the underserved communities that don't necessarily have a voice. All three of the drainage commissioners have gone in this with their heart in the right place to fix the problem," Ramirez said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: