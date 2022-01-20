Robstown warming center remains open to offer residents shelter

The Richard Borchard Fairgrounds opening its doors to folks for the night thanks to a partnership between the city of Robstown and Nueces County.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A warming center in Robstown remains open tonight for anyone who might need a place to escape the cold.

"It's all about resiliency -- we want to make sure the county personnel and county folks have some place to come in," said Emergency Management Coordinator Louie Ray. "Know that the county is looking out for them and know that they can come in, relax and ride this thing out the best that they can."

Again, if you need a place to stay tonight out of the cold, head there, but do so safely.

