Rock N Roll Flea Market returns to the House of Rock

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock N Roll Flea Market returned to the House of Rock, Saturday afternoon!

3NEWS spoke with founder Rafael Davila who said that it's a great place for collectors interested in vintage albums, t-shirts, posters, and much more. It's also a way for locals to showcase their own stuff.

Davila teamed up with Photographer Jaime Zamora who has many classic photos in his portfolio from concerts at the Corpus Christi Colosseum and the Ritz.

Zamora is now with Classic Concert Photos in Houston, but the photos he showcased, Saturday, were all taken in our sparkling city by the sea.

"Corpus has always had a reputation as being a really heavy rock and roll town," Zamora said. "There's a real big rock and roll background in this town dating back to the early 70s."

Zamora was thrilled to rekindle friendships and relive some memories all while showing off his old photos. Some of his best memories were at the colosseum shows.

"These bands would go out of their way to come to Corpus because they loved the fans in the area," Zamora explained. "They loved us here because we were always loud, we brought our energy, and we filled the colosseum up every time."

Davila is a true rock and roll aficionado who has put on the event for five years now. His passion for the project became evident when he shared his saying, "even if you don't buy anything, at least it takes you back."

If you're interested in joining in on the fun, the event takes place every second Saturday of the month at the House of Rock.

