Rockin' K Farms closes over weekend in light of recent rain showers

This weekend's firework show has been rescheduled for Oct. 14th and Nov. 4th.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Rockin' K Farms will be closed this weekend due to recent rain in the area. A firework show was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, but has been moved to Oct. 14th and Nov. 4th.

Festival owners announced the temporary closure earlier this week, saying that the that person who helps set up the firework show is coming into the farm from another state. They also said that if you have pre-purchased those tickets, they are not date specific and can be used any weekend until Nov. 5th.

In a social media post, officials at Rockin' K Farms said they encourage the community to look on the bright side despite the week's storm clouds.