x
Rockin' K Farms Fall Festival scheduled to begin Sept. 23

The Robstown staple's annual opening is a sure indicator that fall has arrived.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How about signs that fall is near?

Pumpkin Spice coffee creamer is out in stores; Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee is expected this week; and then, there is the Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival.

The announcement was made Wednesday on its social media page that the annual fall festival will start Sept. 23.

Some events you can expect are fall photo ops, pumpkins, apple blasters, and everyone's favorite: the corn maze.

