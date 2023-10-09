Rockin’ K Farms prepares for fall fun announcing 10th anniversary maze design

The annual fall festival offers many fall themed outdoor activities and much more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown’s Rockin’ K Farms revealed a big secret today… the 2023 maze design for their annual fall festival.

This year’s design is in celebration of the farm’s 10th anniversary providing fall themed outdoor activities to the Coastal Bend.

The festival brings a full fall experience every year with a maze, pumpkin patch, farm train, pumpkin barn and much more.

In a post on social media, Rockin’ K Farms also announced they will be having their only fall flash sale this Tuesday.

