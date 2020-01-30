CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 4th-grader in Rockport was honored Wednesday with a national medal from Boy Scouts of America for saving the life of his grandmother.

The Lifesaving and Meritorious Action award is rarely achieved from any scout.

Back in November, 10-year-old Aiden Kendrick and his grandmother Linda Harrison were eating dinner like they do every night.

"We were having steak and baked potatoes, and we were sitting on the couch, and we were, and we were eating dinner. We were watching something on TV," Harrison said.

Out of nowhere, Harrison says she began choking on a piece of steak, and Kendrick noticed she was in distress.

"And I saw that she was going like this," Kendrick said.

Kendrick pulled Harrison into the kitchen.

"And he pushed me up against the sink really hard and literally huge hardback blows that were knocking me forward," Harrison said.

According to Harrison, after three hard blows, she coughed up the meat.

Harrison says as an emergency room nurse was stunned since her grandson saved her life, and he was so level headed.

"I see people running and screaming through the ER doors, 'Help me they are chocking,' and here I've got a 10-year-old kid like, 'Ok, we did this. Ok, you're good. Let's go back to TV and can I have some dessert," Harrison said.

Kendrick says he just did what he learned to do when someone is choking.

"In scouts, they taught us," Kendrick said.

Ryan Thornberry is Kendrick's cub master. He says cub scouts are usually too small to do the Heimlich maneuver properly, so they teach them how to do back blows.

"If someone is choking, they need to expel it by maybe pushing them against a countertop or bending them over a chair or something like that, and it's exactly the skill he used to save his grandmother," Thornberry said.

Harrison is proud of her grandson.

"Anybody can be a hero if you keep your head and keep your calm," Harrison said.

