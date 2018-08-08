Rockport (KIII News) — The City of Rockport and Aransas County leaders agreed Wednesday to start an architect search for a new city-county government building.

During Hurricane Harvey, the Rockport City Hall and the County Courthouse suffered severe damage. According to planners they expect the building to cost close to $30 million.

Funding will include about $10 million in insurance money and $20 million in low-interest government loans.

"We've let an RFQ out for an architect in engineering services which we hope to have back this fall. Also, give them a few months to put together some plans, and we'll take a look and see who responds and see what we can come up with," mayor Pat Rios said.

Planners are looking at a lot for the 55,000-square-foot building across from the site of an old HEB.

If all goes well, planners said they might be able to start the project which will be called the downtown anchor project.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII