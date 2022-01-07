Rockport Art Fest expected to draw thousands this holiday weekend

More than 120 artists were selected to showcase their work at the 54th annual festival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Art Fest is one of the largest art festivals in Texas, and it's happened here at the Rockport Festival Grounds since 1969. Event organizers at the Rockport Center for the Arts said the location is perfect this time of year.

"It's cooler here, you know, it's about 10 degrees cooler here than inland," said Rockport Center for the Arts spokesperson Kimmi Moake. "So, we have that, the water, the beautiful surroundings, and this is a really cool event to pop in and out of while you're doing all your other July 4th festivities."

Art Fest Chairman Karen Earnst said this event benefits everyone from the City of Rockport to the local artists, and those showing off their work from around the world.

"It's a wonderful economic boost for our whole community and all of these artists. Some of these artists only do a few shows a year and this is how they make their living," Earnst explained. "People coming to the festival, they can shop for some of the best artwork to be found in the state of Texas. Our artists actually, they're from Texas and beyond, we have artists from about 11 different states represented here."

One artist was there as his last stop after travelling to different art shows for the last three months. Originally from West Africa, he has been showing off what he calls "free spirit" art since he came to America in 2008.

"My favorite part is the way that you can be able to communicate with nobody but with your canvas," Boubakary Konseimbo shared. "Express yourself freely and brought what you have in your mind and your spirit and it can be able to touch other people."

And for Rockport locals like Moake, she's happy to see familiar faces like Konseimbo's when these talented artists come to town every year.

"The art is my favorite thing just seeing everybody show up and all their different, and seeing the same people every year, you know?" Moake said, excitedly. "So, I met Boubak last year and that was really cool to get to see him again."

The festival also features a 14,000 square-foot air conditioned tent with food, drinks and live entertainment. There are eight different food vendors and kids 12 and under get in free.

If you're interested in attending, Sunday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rockport Festival Grounds.

