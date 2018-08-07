ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) — Out at the Rockport Festival Grounds artists of all types have gathered to show off their work, one of those being Michael Gilbert.

The saying, one man's trash is another man's treasure reigns true with Gilbert's metal art work.

"What somebody throws a way I want to turn in to something cool," Gilbert said. "Its kind of a throw away nation, so I'm trying to find some positives in it."

Trying to find the positive, especially after being devastated by Hurricane Harvey seems to be the mindset of many in Rockport.

Gilbert said he was surprised at the amount of people who came to this year's festival.

"It's really awesome and inspiring," he said. "I'm glad to see all the people came and were able to get here."

Even recovery volunteers from out of state came to enjoy the art.

"It was great, I saw a group of kids who were spending the entire summer, came by this booth today, and they're from New Jersey and Points East to help rebuild Rockport," John Olivey, Corpus Christi artist.

The artwork displayed was said to be like no other, with a mix of artists from around the country.

"A lot of people commenting, 'This is the best selection of artists they've seen. That the caliber of art here is the best, the best year we've had," Karen Ernst, Chairperson said.

The event is a staple in Rockport and they plan on growing it every year.

