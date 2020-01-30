CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bay Education Center in Rockport celebrated a grand reopening Thursday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed it.

The center educates people of all ages about waterways and how vital they are to the area.

"I think it has to do with public outreach and public understanding of our bays and estuaries, and how they are important not just to the socioeconomics of our community, but also to our culture," said Robert Dickey, Director of Marine Science Institute.

"This is a prime example of what happens when various groups work together for the good of the citizens," said Malcolm Dieckow, Chairman of the Aransas County Navigation District.

The center is now open to the public, and they plan to add new exhibits and features in the coming weeks.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: