Rockport Beach closed to vehicular traffic until August 17

ROCKPORT, Texas — A new order has been issued in Rockport which will keep Rockport Beach closed to vehicular traffic through August 17.

Officials in Rockport said pedestrian access is still available and visitors can still park in one of the lots outside the beach.

Canopies, chairs and coolers (no glass) are permissible. Swimming is also allowed.

Dogs or overnight camping is not allowed. 

Hours of operation: 

  • Sunday thru Thursday - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 
  • Friday and Saturday only - 6 a.m. to midnight.