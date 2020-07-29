Rockport Beach closed to vehicular traffic until August 17

Officials in Rockport said pedestrian access is still available and visitors can still park in one of the lots outside the beach.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A new order has been issued in Rockport which will keep Rockport Beach closed to vehicular traffic through August 17.

Canopies, chairs and coolers (no glass) are permissible. Swimming is also allowed.

Dogs or overnight camping is not allowed.

Hours of operation: