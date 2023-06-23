Rockport Beach will soon offer free train rides

The tour has been offered at the train depot, but service is now being expanded out to the beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will soon be another attraction along the Rockport Beach that might seem a bit unusual.

Train rides are going to be offered after July 4 to help keep the tourist train moving through the area.

The rides have been offered at the Rockport Railroad Depot, but now, service is being expanded to the beach.

"Just to get in, get in the little train and be able to go up and down the beach and just see what's out there and see what's available, I think parents and kids, it'll just give them another thing to do," Aransas County Navigation District Harbormaster Keith Barrett.

Rockport Beach is already one of the most popular spots around because of the shallow waters here without any undertows.

Officials said the train rides will be free.

