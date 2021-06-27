Rockport Big Blue Crab being restored

This time around the crab will be stainless steel and powder coated in order to be stronger than the last one and withstand a storm.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The iconic Big Blue Crab, which is in Rockport was destroyed in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey will soon be making a comeback to the beach.



Co-chair of the Big Blue Crab Committee, Don Aboff says thanks to countless fundraising efforts and a few years of hard work they are almost finished with the big blue crab sculpture. The astonishing new crab is 22 feet wide, 13 feet deep, and weighs almost 6,000 lbs.



“It’s been such a significant part of Rockport and its history that’s it’s been great and as we get closer and closer there has been so much positive feedback. It’s absolutely beautiful and it’s going to be back on the beach and it’s almost as if we have finally said we won Harvey we won,” said Aboff.

The big blue crab committee hopes to unveil the massive crustacean by Fourth of July weekend, but that date is not final as they wrap up finishing touches.

