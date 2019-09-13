ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Center for the Arts invites residents to the Rockport Arts on Fire: Iron Pour.

Iron Pour is when the iron is melted, and liquid is poured onto blocks where artists then can carve different designs into them.

Once the iron is cooled, they are made into souvenirs for guest to take home.

Rockport Arts on Fire: Iron Pour opens at 5 p.m. with the first iron pour set for 7 p.m.

