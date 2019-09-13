ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Center for the Arts invites residents to the Rockport Arts on Fire: Iron Pour.
Iron Pour is when the iron is melted, and liquid is poured onto blocks where artists then can carve different designs into them.
Once the iron is cooled, they are made into souvenirs for guest to take home.
Rockport Arts on Fire: Iron Pour opens at 5 p.m. with the first iron pour set for 7 p.m.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Two found dead in home in Corpus Christi's southside, one suspect in custody
- Corpus Christi police identify officer who shot pipe-wielding man
- Man shot by CCPD officer to be charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer
- Greenpeace protesters suspended from bridge arrested after firefighters rappel down, lower them into boats