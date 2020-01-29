CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community of Rockport is on a steady road to rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey, and on Wednesday, they conducted a bus tour to show residents all the great things happening out there.

The Rockport Chamber of Commerce hosted its 15th bus tour to keep people informed about businesses and services that are available for current and prospective residents. It also offers business owners a chance to connect with their client base.

"Where my store is at, they were all damaged badly, some of them had to shut down for a good while, luckily I was not damaged to the point that I had to shut down, but yeah all my customers had left, it destroyed my intake, my business," business owner Carlos Lopez said. "I'm happy as a lark doing, being part of this, given the opportunity, especially being a survivor of Harvey, it was so devastating, this town, so being able to get back on your feet, this is a good way to do it."

Those who took the tour were also provided with some important paperwork on ongoing and future projects.

