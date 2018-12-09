Rockport (KIII News) — Rockport city officials had a special thank you for the City of Corpus Christi for all their help during and after Hurricane Harvey.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting Mayor Patrick Pios, the Rockport chief of police and the Rockport city manager were all on hand to give the thank you address.

"We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you, everyone. It's actually nice to get out of the shorts and flip-flops," the City of Rockport said.

It was during Harvey when officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department joined officers in Rockport to help. Even public works employees joined forces to help restore much of Rockport's electricity.

