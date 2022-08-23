Harvey survivors celebrate completion of affordable rental complex

Linden Oaks is an affordable rental housing complex that was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey five years ago. Tuesday, residents celebrated its reopening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People from the Texas General Land Office were in Rockport, Texas on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of an affordable rental complex that was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

Brittany Eck, with the Texas General Land Office, said her team was in Rockport the day Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend, and has been back often to assist with disaster recovery.

"This is where the storm first made landfall, where the winds were the strongest, it ripped off roofs," Eck said.

She adds that the community of Rockport has come so far in the past five years, but Tuesday, they are celebrating the official ribbon cutting of Linden Oaks, an affordable rental housing complex.

"This project here was about a $1.5 million dollar investment," Eck said. "We were able to repair rather than completely reconstruct a project, so it went a little faster."

Eck told 3NEWS that providing affordable housing in the Rockport area was a priority for their office.

"You have people who want to live in Rockport, either they are retirees on a fixed income, you have those in the hospitality industry they need and deserve a place to call home," Eck said.

Linden Oaks is officially back open, with 28 rental units, and a current wait list of about two years.

"This is a place you want to live at, and stay until your time is up," said Linden Oaks resident Joe Crowley.

For long time residents like Andrea Martin, she never thought she would be back in her home post-Harvey, but to her surprise, she would call Linden Oaks home once again.

"Amazing, it's amazing because our apartment was totaled, now I live in the same exact apartment," Martin said.

