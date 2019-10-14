ROCKPORT, Texas — There's no place like home, and on Monday, the Jumpers in Rockport, Texas, opened the door to their new home for the first time since theirs was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

Almost as quickly as it was gone, their home was brought back to life. In just three months, the home was built from the ground up.

"I tried not to get emotional, but it made me feel so happy to know that we were able to help another family," Outreach Coordinator Simone Sanders said.

Sanders is from the Outreach Program of the Coastal Bend area and was with Randy and Sandy Jumper from day one after Hurricane Harvey tore through Rockport. Going back to ground zero for Hurricane Harvey was not easy for the Jumpers -- their home was almost a complete loss.

"And then all of a sudden it hit us that, 'Oh no! This is where we're going to live for a long time,'" Sandy Jumper said.

In October of 2019, the Jumpers' wait for a new home came to an end. They said it was worth the wait.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: