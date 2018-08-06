In the fall of 2016, the Rockport Cultural Arts District became one of 36 certified cultural districts, and on Friday the entire community was invited to celebrate the unveiling of new district street signs at Market and Austin streets.

In attendance for the ceremony was Judge Burt Mills, Mayor Pat Rios and ACND Chairman Malcolm Dieckow, all of whom helped unveil the new additions to the city.

Jennifer Day, president and CEO of Cultural Arts District, said she is excited the city now has the signs.

"The city has, as well as the county and the navigation district, they have all supported us. They've given us resolution support for 10 years and the City has funded new street signs, which we needed anyway, so it was a perfect match," Day said.

According to Day, the new signs will serve to designate the unique cultural zone that the city has to offer.

