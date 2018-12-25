ROCKPORT, Texas (Kiii News) — A family in Rockport received the gift of a new home just in time for this holiday season.

The Leija-Valle family had left their home when Hurricane Harvey made landfall last August. The family traveled all the way to Oklahoma to stay with family while the storm passed. When they came back, their home suffered major damage.

A ceremony was held Monday including a ribbon cutting and presentation of keys to the new home. It was all thanks to the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Foundation, the Mennonite Disaster Service and the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.

